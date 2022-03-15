Jaya nominated for ‘Filmfare Awards’ again

Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan has been nominated in two categories for the film ‘Binisutoy’ at the Filmfare Awards in Kolkata.

She has been nominated in Best Actress Central Character and Critic categories.

Earlier, Jaya Ahsan won the Best Actress award at the Filmfare (Bangla) for her Tollywood films ‘Bijaya’ and ‘Rabibar’ in 2019.

Jaya also won the Filmfare Best Actress Award in 2018 for her performance in ‘Bisarjan’.

Earlier, Jaya Ahsan was nominated for Filmfare for Arindam Sheel’s ‘Eagler chokh’ and ‘Aborto’.