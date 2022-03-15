Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing

In-person classes in all educational institutions across the country began on Tuesday in full swing.

The government took this decision on Monday as the spread of COVID-19 declined.

The classes will remain to go on till further instruction.

The little students of pre-primary levels are seen excited to meet their friends after a long time. These schools resumed in-person classes today after two years of closure. Teachers and guardians are also happy.

Normal classes at the pre-primary schools will remain to go on weekly on Sundays and Tuesdays.

Huge traffic were seen in and around the school roads since the morning.

Secondary schools, colleges and universities in the country reopened on February 22 with limited in-person classes.

In-person classes of primary schools were resumed on a limited scale from March 2.

On January 21, the government announced the closure of schools, colleges and equivalent educational institutions across the country till February 6 to contain COVID-19.

The closure of educational institutions was later extended for two more weeks.