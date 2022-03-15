UK keen to invest more in Bangladesh

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Tuesday said the United Kingdom (UK) is keen to expand its investment in Bangladesh.

The UK envoy said this while visiting the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni, said a press release.

IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal Martin Holtmann also visited the industrial city.

Executive Member of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Mohammad Irfan Sarif, Project Director of the BSMSN Development Project Abdullah Al Mahmud Faruk and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

During the visit, BEZA officials briefed the High Commissioner about various development activities, investment proposals, industrial installations, one-stop service center and service management provided by BEZA through a power point presentation.

At the meeting, Robert Chatterton Dickson lauded BEZA’s activities and thanked the present government for its initiative in building the planned industrial city.

He said he will encourage the UK business community to invest in Bangladesh.