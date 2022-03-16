Family further seeks extension of suspension of Khaleda’s jail term

The family of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has again sought an extension of the suspension of her jail term.

Khaleda Zia’s brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the Home Ministry in the last week, BNP sources said.

In the application, Shamim Iskander sought permission for Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment.

The BNP chairperson’s sister Selina Islam on Wednesday said, “The health condition of Khaleda is not well. Her legs are swollen. There is pain in waist and back. She needs to go abroad for better treatment”.

So far, the suspension of Khaleda Zia’s prison sentence has been extended four times. The current term will end on March 24.