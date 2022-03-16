Here are 5 ways to use concealer

Concealer is THE most versatile beauty product a girl can own. From concealing dark circles and pimples to brightening up your face, a trusted tube of concealer does it all. But despite all its awesome benefits, many women don’t know how to use this product correctly or end up not using it to its full potential. But worry not ladies, we’re here to help.

Here are four ways to use concealer for a flawless-looking face:

Blur Fine Lines

Fine lines are natural. How you choose to make them disappear is up to you. We prefer a natural look so a buildable concealer formula that won’t cake in between the creases works wonders. Apply a few dots under the eye and gently pat with your ring finger to blend.

Contour

The coveted chiselled effect takes just a few swipes of concealer in the right places. Choose a shade or two darker than your natural skin tone, apply it to the hollows of your cheeks and sides of your nose and then blend. We prefer to use a creamy concealer formula for this task and then a setting spray so it stays put.

Cover Dark Circles

For the nights when you stay up late binge-watching Netflix, you’re probably going to need a little boost to make those dark circles go by in the AM. The trick? Use a brightening concealer because it acts as an optical illusion making your under-eye area appear more radiant and awake. For the nights when you stay up really late, gently dab a small amount of shimmery eyeshadow in the inner corners of each eye.

Highlight Cheekbones

One of the easiest ways to get a luminous glow all year round is to use concealer on your cheekbones. Just choose a shade or two lighter than your natural skin tone, sweep it on and blend. You can even use it to highlight brow bones, the bridge of your nose and at your cupid’s bow.

Hide Blemishes

Wearing makeup on acne-prone skin might sound a little counterintuitive. But not when you’re treating and concealing blemishes at the same time. A concealer formulated with salicylic acid helps to reduce the size and appearance of acne all while (temporarily) hiding it with a natural-looking finish. We recommend applying with a sponge or concealer brush to avoid getting oil from your fingertips on your face.

Source: The Statesman