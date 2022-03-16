Iraq to import mango, vegetables, potatoes from Bangladesh

Iraq has expressed keen interest to buy mangoes, vegetables, and potatoes from Bangladesh.

Iraq’s Charge d’Affaires Abdul Salam Saddam Muhaisen showed the interest while made a courtesy call on Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque at the latter’s secretariat office in Dhaka on Wednesday (March 16).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between Bangladesh and Iraq soon in this regard.

After the meeting, the agriculture minister said a discussion took place on how to increase Iraq’s bilateral relations with Bangladesh. Iraq imports their agricultural goods from India and Turkey. Iraq’s economic condition is better now.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Charge d’Affaires Abdul Salam Saddam Muhaisen praised the development of Bangladesh’ agriculture sector.