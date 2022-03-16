Nation to celebrate Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniv on Thursday

The country is set to celebrate the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2022 tomorrow in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district, reports BSS.

He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents – Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The nation will celebrate the day through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety.

Bangladesh missions abroad have also chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the day.

In observance of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages this afternoon.

The day is a public holiday.

The government has extended Mujib Barsho, which began from the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, till March 31 this year.

Marking the anniversary, National Implementation Committee for Birth Centenary Celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has taken a special programme titled “Tungipara: Hridoye Pitribhumi”.

The programme includes paying tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 12.30pm. A discussion and cultural function will be arranged at 2.30pm.

Bangladesh Awami League and different social and cultural organizations have also drawn elaborate programmes marking the birth anniversary.

Awami League will hold a weeklong programme from tomorrow with the title “Hridoye Pitribhumi”.

National and party flags will be hoisted atop of all AL offices across the country including its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

AL will pay tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 at 7.30am.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lay wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj tomorrow.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join a “children-juvenile” rally on that day, said a press release of AL. A discussion will be held there in the afternoon.

Another discussion will be held at Tungipara on March 18 under the arrangement of AL. AL central leaders will join it.

Bangladesh Chhatra League will hold its programme marking the birth centenary

and golden jubilee of the country’s independence on March 19 while Jatiya Sramik League on March 20, Krishak League on March 21, Awami Jubo League on March 22, Jubo Mohila League on March 23, Mohila Awami League on March 24 and Awami Swechchhasebak League on March 25 and Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad will observe their programme from March 19 to 25.

Apart from these programmes, a folk fair (Lokoj Mela) will be held from March 19-25 at Gopalganj Sadar.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day in the life of Bangalees.