No time-limit for Teletalk data packages from March 17

Duration of the time-limit of different internet data packages of state-owned mobile phone operator ‘Teletalk’ is going to be lifted from March 17.

It means mobile internet subscribers will no longer lose the unused data that currently vanishes due to a package’s time-limit. Customers will be able to use unused data as long as there will be data balance.

Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar announced it at a meeting at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) auditorium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The system will come into effect from March 17, the birthday of the father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said.

The minister said Bangladesh came out of the internet data limit for the first time, and he hopes the other operators will launch this system gradually.

“We are implementing the customers’ demand – I will use my data as long as there is balance,” he added.

Jabbar also directed the mobile operators to take the financial loss of the customers due to call drop into consideration with importance.

With BTRC Chairman Shyamsundar Sikder in the chair, the meeting was also addressed by Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman as special guest.

BTRC vice-chairman Subrata Roy Moitra, Teletalk Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin, AMTOB Secretary General Brigadier General (Retd) SM Farhad and representatives from GrameenPhone, Robi and Banglalink attended the meeting.

BTRC Director General Md Nasim Parvez placed keynote paper at the seminar.