Novoair to resume Dhaka-Kolkata flights from Mar 27

Novoair will resume its Dhaka to Kolkata flights from March 27.

The daily flights will depart Dhaka at 5:20 pm (local time) and Kolkata at 6:40 pm (local time), said a press release on Wednesday.

Novoair said it would announce a holiday package soon.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India has permitted the company to operate scheduled commercial flights from Mar 27.

Commercial flights to and from Kolkata were suspended from Mar 25, 2020, by the Indian directorate to tamp down the spread of the coronavirus infection.

During the pandemic, special flights were operated between Bangladesh and India under an air bubble agreement instead of regular commercial flights.