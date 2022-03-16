UK daily Covid cases up 36% on last week with 91,345 new infections and 14,078 in hospital

DAILY coronavirus infections in the UK have increased by 36 per cent in a week, new government data has revealed.

A further 91,345 Brits have tested positive today with the number of patients receiving treatment in hospital for the bug also creeping up.

Today’s infection rate is also up 68 per cent on last month as the BA2 strain of Omicron continues to spread.

Vaccinations are still the best way to protect Brits from severe cases of Covid.

Many of the most vulnerable in society have now had four doses of the vaccine – but there is the concern that immunity is waning in some groups.

Hospitalisations have today hit 14,78, up from yesterday’s figure of 13,597.

The number of Brits receiving hospital treatment for the bug hasn’t been this high since February 7, when figures hit 14,068.

But due to vaccinations and anti-viral drugs being rolled out to the most vulnerable – this uptick has not yet been seen to have made a difference to those in need of a ventilator.

At present 281 people are on a ventilator – a figure that has remained stable over the last few months.

Sadly, a further 153 people have lost their lives 28 days after a positive test.

This is up slightly on this time last week, when it was reported that 123 people had died.