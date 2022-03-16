US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy

“Our bilateral relationship is broad and dynamic,” he said in a statement after presenting his credentials to Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in Dhaka, BSS reports.

Terming Bangladesh as an important US partner, he said, beyond the work of government, the United States and Bangladesh are closely linked through our people-to-people ties.

“Together, we have delivered greater prosperity to both our peoples while working to make the Indo-Pacific region more open, more secure, and more prosperous,” he said.

Noting that this year marks 50 years of friendship between US and Bangladesh, Haas said he looks forward to using his tenure to solidify the ties for the next 50 years and beyond.

“I would like to thank the people of Bangladesh for your extremely hospitable welcome,” he added.

Haas most recently served as US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs, according to the US embassy here.

He was the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Economic Affairs who previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Haas has also served as charge‚ d’affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative at the U.S. Mission to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the US Consul General in Mumbai, India, and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.

He holds a BA in International Studies and German from Illinois Wesleyan University. He attended the London School of Economics as a Marshall Scholar, where he earned MSc (Econ) degrees in both the Politics of the World Economy and Comparative Government.