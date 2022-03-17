13 envoys in Dhaka show solidarity with Ukraine holding its flag together

The European Union (EU) and twelve other foreign missions in Dhaka have demonstrated their solidarity with Ukraine.

The heads of the mission posed for a group photo holding Ukraine’s flag which was tweeted and posted on Facebook page on Wednesday, UNB reports.

“EU joins 12 other missions in Dhaka in showing solidarity for the terrible suffering inflicted on the people of Ukraine by Russian aggression, contrary to the UN Charter and international law,” EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley tweeted.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, while addressing a seminar, expressed concern about the crisis in Ukraine saying that “unilaterally attempt” to change the status quo by force.

“Peace is of utmost importance for the stable development and economic growth of each country, and such a crisis must never happen in Asia and the Pacific region, “he added.

Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde said Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine is causing severe human suffering.

“Its a violation of one of the most fundamental rights of international law – the UN Charter’s prohibition on the use of force against another country,” she tweeted.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson tweeted with the photo and wrote, “Heads of Mission in Bangladesh from 13 countries of the 141 which voted in the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia’s illegal, unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.”

“Proud to show our solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainian people together with 12 fellow Heads of Mission in Dhaka. Civilians are #NotATarget,” Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard tweeted.