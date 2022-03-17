Activities through Tamabil port to remain suspended for 3 days

All activities through Tamabil land port in Sylhet’s Gowainghat will remain suspended for three days for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday, weekly holiday and the holy Shab-e-Barat.

Mahfuzul Islam Bhuiyan, deputy director of the port, said all activities of the port, including export and import between Bangladesh and India, will remain suspended from Thursday.

However, the movement of passport-holder travellers through Tamabil immigration check post will continue, as usual.

“From Sunday, all the activities of the port will resume,” Mahfuzul added.