Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary being celebrated

The nation is celebrating the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2022 on Thursday in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

The country is celebrating the day through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety. The day is a public holiday.

The day’s programmes will be centred in his birthplace, Tungipara. The celebrations began at the early hours of Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in Dhaka this morning.

The national flag and the party’s flag were hoisted atop all party offices across the country in the morning.

The theme of this year’s Children’s Day is “Commitment of Bangabandhu’s Birthday: Equal Rights for all Children”.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day in the life of Bangalees.

President Md Abdul Hamid in a message on the eve of the day said Bangabandhu taught the nation how to reach the goal by overcoming obstacles.

And now it is a “developing country as his worthy successor, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, continues to realise the unfulfilled dreams of the Father of the Nation by proving all fears and negative predictions wrong”, Hamid said.

In her message, Hasina said Bangabandhu was fearless, compassionate and big-hearted since his childhood.

She extended her “heartiest greetings” to the countrymen, including the children.

Bangladesh celebrated the golden jubilee of independence and the victory in the war last year.

The celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary will continue until Mar 31 after extensions of the programmes launched in 2020 but disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents – Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.