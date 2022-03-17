Bangladesh reporte zero death from Covid-19 for 3rd consecutive day

No coronavirus or Covid-19 death was registered in the country in the last 24 hours, the third consecutive day on Thursday.

As a result, the total number of Covid-19 deaths still stands at 29,012.

The country, however, saw some 233 new infections from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 patients is recorded at 19 lakh 50 thousand 357. The positivity rate in terms of sample tests of last 24 hours is 1.69 percent.

The latest information is learnt from the regular health bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) this afternoon.