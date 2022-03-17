Ex-MP Syed Mokbul Hossain passes away

Former Member of Parliament from Sylhet-6 constituency Dr Syed Mokbul Hossain passed away at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday night. He was 85.

He breathed his last at Square Hospitals at 9:45pm.

Former chairman of Amura Union Parishad Ruhel Ahmed, a close associate of Makbul, said he had been ill for long.

Dr Syed survived by his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives, colleagues and admirers to mourn his death.

He was elected MP as independent candidate for two times from Sylhet-6 (Beanibazar-Golapganj) constituency in 1986, and 2001.

In 2001, he defeated former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid.