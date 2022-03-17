Man crushed under train in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A man was killed after being hit by a train in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district on Thursday.

The deceased was Rafij Miah, 30, son of late Hormuj Miah, a resident of Uttar Bhadairdeul village in the upazila.

Locals said they found Rafij’s blood-stained body was laying on the rail track at Bhadairdeul area around 8:00 am and informed Bhanugas Railway Station authorities.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue, the station master Kabir Ahmed said.