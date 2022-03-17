Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska crowned Miss World 2021

Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska, who’s currently studying for a Master’s Degree in Management won the coveted Miss World 2021 crown at the coronation that took place at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday.

According to the Miss World Organisation, Karolina wants to follow up with a PhD and also works as a model. She aspires to become a motivational speaker, enjoys swimming, scuba diving, playing tennis and badminton.

The organisation in its Instagram post wrote, Karolina is also very passionate about the voluntary work that she is involved in. ‘Intouchables’ is her favourite film. Karolina’s Beauty with a Purpose project “Zupa Na Pietrynie” provides constant help to homeless people in crisis as well as raise awareness of this problem and fight against social exclusion. Every Sunday they provide hot meals, food packages, drinks, clothing, masks, law advice and professional medical support for almost 300 people in need in Lodz. Many of these people did not have access to register for a COVID-19 vaccine but the project was able to get Governmental permission for over 400 people to receive their vaccinations. The project also built the first Social Bathroom for people in the homelessness crisis in Lodz.”

After being crowned by the 69th Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh a tearful Karolina said: “When I heard my name I was shocked, I still can’t believe it. I am honoured to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work. I will remember this amazing chapter in Puerto Rico for the rest of my life.”

40 semi-finalists were back in Puerto Rico after December’s Final on the island had to be postponed due to an outbreak of Coronavirus.

The first runner-up title went to United States, Shree Saini, second runner-up was Cote d’Ivoire, Olivia Yace.

The highly anticipated Miss World final show was broadcast globally to over 100 countries where viewers watched and followed online as the reigning Miss World, Tony-Ann Singh crowned the 70th Miss World in Puerto Rico.

Miss India, Manasa Varanasi made it to the Top 13. Hailing from Telangana, Manasa, a computer science engineer and financial information analyst by profession, chose to enter the world of pageants to use this platform and make a difference for a better tomorrow.