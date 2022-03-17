President hosts milad-mahfil on Bangabandhu’s birthday

President M Abdul Hamid hosted a milad and doa-mahfil at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban after Magrib prayers on the occasion of 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day.

A special munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his deceased family members, who were brutally assassinated on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.

Moazzin of Bangabhaban Jam-e-Masjid Hafez Muhammad Inamul Haq conducted the munajat after the milad mahfil.

Doa was also offered seeking divine blessings for peace and prosperity of the country, welfare of the people and greater unity of the Muslim Ummah across the world.

Family members of the President, secretaries concerned, civil and military officials and employees of the Bangabhaban attended the milad-mahfil and munajat.