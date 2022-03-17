President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here on his 102nd birth anniversary and the National Children’s Day-2022.

The president and the premier in person paid their homage by placing wreaths at the mazar (mausoleum) of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj this morning.

President Hamid first laid a wreath at Bangabandhu’s mazar followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports BSS.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation while the bugle played the last post.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.

The president and the prime minister in-person paid homage to the Father of the Nation at Tungipara for the first time after March 17, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League President, placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

Cabinet members, PM’s advisers, parliament members and senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League were present.

Abdul Hamid and Sheikh Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

The Father of the Nation’s grandchildren – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and PM’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq – were present.

The president also signed the visitor’s book kept on the mazar premises.

Earlier on his arrival on the mazar premises, President Abdul Hamid was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Later, the premier laid another wreath at Bangabandhu’s mazar along with members of the National Implementation Committee for Birth Centenary Celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The premier flew to Tungipara after placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.

The birthday of Bangabandhu is being observed across the country as the National Children’s Day for many years.