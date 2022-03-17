SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2

Defending champions Bangladesh eve football team got off to an winning start in the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship as they beat Nepal by 4-2 goals in their opening match held on Thursday evening at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, India.

In the day’s match, Afeida Khandaker opened an account scoring the first goal for Bangladesh in the very 1st minute while Dipa restored the parity for Nepal in the 30th minute of the match.

Bangladesh again went ahead when Aklima Khatun scored the second goal for Bangladesh in the 33rd minute and Eity Khatun further widened the Bangladesh’s margin scoring the third goal in the 35th minute of the match.

Shaheda Akter Ripa joined the party scoring the fourth goal for Bangladesh in the 43rd minute.

Amisha however pulled one back scoring the second goal for Nepal in the 90+2nd minute of the match.

Bangladesh completely dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Nepal, who suffered their second consecutive defeats following their 0-7 lose to host India in the tournament opening match, were off-colored.

Bangladesh will play their next match against host India on Saturday (March 19). Bangladesh will then play the return match against Nepal and India on March 23 and 25 respectively.

All the matches will be held at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, reports BSS.

Bangladesh U-18 team – Rupna Chakma, Yasmin Akther, Etie Rani, Afeida Khandaker, Kohati Kisku, Shamsunnahar, Sohagi Kisku, Mst Eity Khatun, Nasrin Akter, Aanika Tanjum, Mst Joynob Bibi Rita, Mst Halima Akther, Rehena Akther, Sapna Rani, Mahfuza Khatun, Nouson Jahan, Shaheda Akter Ripa, Aklima Khatun, Surma Jannat, Unnoti Khatun, Lutfora Akter Lima, Nabiran Khatun and Miss Rupa.