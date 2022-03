Bangladesh on Friday reported 108 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and recorded two deaths due to the deadly virus during the same period.

The country reported 1.16 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 9,279 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,114 people and infected 19,50,465 so far, the statement added.