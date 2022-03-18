BNP to arrange 2-day book fair, exhibition on Liberation War

BNP is going to arrange a two-day programme, including a book fair and exhibition on the country’s Liberation War as part of the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of independence.

Amanullah Aman, convener of BNP’s sub-committee on ‘Decoration, Liberation War Book Fair and Photo Exhibition’ formed to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence, announced the programme at a press conference at its Nayapaltan central office.

He said the programme will begin at the Jatiya Press Club on March 23, UNB reports.

Aman said the fair and exhibition will remain open from 10:30am to 8:00pm each day while the cultural programme will start at 5 pm.

The book fair and the exhibition will feature eminent authors’ books on the Liberation War, politics, research-based publications, stories, poems, novels and analytical ones, and photographs captured by photographers, as well as paintings by artists.

BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain will inaugurate the book fair and exhibition at the Jatiya Press Club auditorium on March 23 at 10:30am.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on March 24 at 3 pm.

Aman said their party’s committee on celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Independence started its work nearly a year back and will end on March 26.

He said the committee arranged various programmes across the country over a year, marking the Golden Jubilee.