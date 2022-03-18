Diamond test at Bangladesh Jewellery Expo for free: Visitors can avail themselves of the opportunity!

Spectra Gem Lab (SGL) has come up with an attractive offer for the visitors at Bangladesh Jewellery Expo-2022 to conduct test on diamonds for free.

The country’s first ever fair beginning on Thursday has attracted plenty of visitors from home and abroad because of quality and variety of designs of Bangladeshi ornaments.

SGL is an international certification and grading laboratory authenticating the gems and jewellery industries with accurate test results.

Sources said the visitors will be able to know quality of diamonds which are in their possession of.

Besides, the users and customers of the diamonds can verify as to whether those are natural or made in laboratory.

SGL has installed diamond testing booth at Gulnaksha (Hall 01) of the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

Sourav Banik, manager of the lab of SGL, said “Anybody can come to this booth for testing diamond during the expo period. We will tell him/her whether the tested diamond is natural or artificial.”

SGL is the first to bring German machine to test a diamond within 40-50 seconds and give accurate results, he opined.

Uttam Banik, treasurer of BAJUS and chairman of the committee to organise Bangladesh Jewellery Expo-2022, said “For the first time Bangladesh has got the technology to examine diamond in zero error process. The visitors of the expo can avail themselves of the opportunity.”

The fair will be open during a period from 10:00am to 8:00pm every day.

The fair organiser has arranged raffle draw for the visitors. The first prize will be Tk 10 lakh and second prize Tk 5 lakh. The 10 third prize winners will get Tk 1 lakh each. A separate raffle draw will be held for the journalists.

Besides, various jewellers are giving attractive offers and discounts at the fair.

Uttam Banik said the visitors will drop duly filled coupons into the box at the entrance of expo and the raffle draw will be held on the concluding day of the fair.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) organised the expo to commemorate the birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and showcase the country’s Jewellery products and potential of the sector across the globe.