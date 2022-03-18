Fearless call of March 7 re-imagined through colors at Dhanmondi 32

Young artists blended their creative endeavors into digital artwork ‘The Fearless Call’ reimagining the directives of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s landmark speech on March 7, 1971.

In the digital mural mash up, organized by think-tank CRI and its youth secretariat Young Bangla, the artists explored what ignited a nation to fight for independence.

Owing to the display, people converging in front of the Dhanmondi 32 residence of Bangabandhu traveled back to the glorious chapters of history. His residence is the breeding ground for political turnarounds, including the hoisting of the red and green flag to the 1971-arrest of Bangabandhu by the Pakistani occupation force to the 1975-assassination of his family.

The collaborative artwork depicts Bangabandhu’s contextualization of the oppression that would justify an independence movement. It explores the directives of how an independence movement would play out for the colonized nation. Different pieces of the artwork have been stitched with fine-tuned typography for the viewer to explore and learn.

Themes depicting Bangabandhu’s charisma, the 23 years colonial subjugation, shocking incidents of bloodshed, call for an economic boycott, ensuring the safety of at-risk groups, gearing up for a war, and a clarion call for freedom, have all been mashed up into one collaborative piece.

The dynamic artists behind ‘The Fearless Call’ are Reesham Shahab Tirtho, Saiyad Saif Ali, Sushmita Das Dewan, Ishrat Jahan Shaeera, Faiaz Rafid, Ahsana Angona, and Md. Mojjammil E Hamid.

As the Joy Bangla Concert paying a tribute to the March 7 speech of the father of the nation was halted for two years in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this artwork worked as its alternative in relaying history by creative means.

Effusively appreciating the artwork in the digital sphere, Professor Nisar Hossain of Fine Arts recalled the pioneering role of artists in reinstating the ideology of Bangabandhu in post-1975 Bangladesh when anti-liberation forces left no stone unturned to hush up the pro-liberation voices.

Praising art techniques portraying the ‘Himalaya-like stature as stated by Fidel Castro’, Professor Nisar also recommended for organizing the artwork to a bigger extent in the coming years.

MP Nahim Razzaq, MP Nahid Izhar Khan, Mohammad Hossain, director general of Power Cell and Dr Mamun Al Mahtab also spoke.