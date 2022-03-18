Greek PM phones Hasina, praises her leadership for impressive development

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday appreciated Sheikh Hasina for her leadership in the impressive socio-economic development of Bangladesh, reports UNB.

He communicated his appreciation during a 10-minute phone call conversation with the Bangladesh Prime Minister at 3:30pm.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a phone call from the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today and exchanged greetings on the 50 years of bilateral relations,” said a press release of PMO Press Wing here.

The Prime Minister of Greece congratulated Sheikh Hasina on the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Bangladesh PM also congratulated her Greek counterpart on the bicentennial of the Hellenic Republic observed last year.

“Prime Minister Mitsotakis appreciated the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s leadership in the impressive socio-economic development of the country,” said the release.

During the conversation, the two leaders observed that the relations between Bangladesh and Greece were based on a set of common values that they shared in the national and international contexts.

The two Prime Ministers acknowledged the role played by the Bangladesh expatriate workers in Greece to the economies and societies of both countries.

They expressed satisfaction at the MoU on Migration and Mobility that was signed between the two sides in February 2022.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of regular cultural exchanges and other people-to-people contacts.

Prime Minister Hasina thanked ‘Team Europe’ for donating vaccines to Bangladesh.

The two leaders exchanged views on enhancing trade cooperation. They also agreed to support each other’s candidatures in the UN and other international organisations.

The Greek Prime Minister invited Sheikh Hasina to visit Athens at a mutually convenient time.

Prime Minister Hasina also invited her Greek counterpart to visit Bangladesh soon.