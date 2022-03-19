3-day Jewellery Expo at ICCB in capital ends today

The three-day Bangladesh Jewellery Expo-2022, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, that began at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Thursday will end today.

With a view to expediting country’s economic progress, Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) arranged the event marking the golden jubilee of the country’s independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The three-day exhibition is being held at halls 1, 2 and 3 of the ICCB to showcase homemade ornaments and excellence of local goldsmiths.