8 die in India bus accident

At least eight people were killed and 20 others injured after a commuter bus veered off the road and overturned in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred in the state’s Tumkur district, more than 75 kms from Karnataka capital Bengaluru, when the private bus with 60 people, mostly students, was on its way to Pavagada, police said.

“The bus was travelling at high speed and its driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal accident near Pavagada,” a senior police officer told the local media.

While four passengers died on the spot, four others succumbed to their injuries on the way to a nearby government hospital, he said. “The 20 injured are being treated at the same hospital,” he added.

Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to condole the deaths. “Deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Tumkur, Karnataka. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he wrote.

“A case has been registered at the local police station against the bus driver for rash and negligent driving,” the officer said.

Road accidents are very common in India, with one taking place every four minutes. These accidents are often blamed on poor roads, rash driving and scant regard for traffic laws.

Indian government’s implementation of stricter traffic laws in recent years have failed to rein in accidents, which claimed over 100,000 lives every year.