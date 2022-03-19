Archer Nasreen clinch 3rd gold in all Bangladesh final

Women’s archer Nasreen Akhter brought third gold to Bangladesh in stage one of the ongoing Asia Cup World Ranking Archery in Phuket, Thailand.

On Saturday afternoon, Nasreen defeated the country’s opponent Dia Siddiqui by 6-2 set points in the Recurve women’s singles.

Nasreen won the first set by 28-26 points. Nasreen also won the second set by 28-26 points. The third set is tied at 28-28 points. The next set is also tied at 27-27 points.

This is Nasrin’s third gold. The previous two golds were in team events. She won gold with Roman in the recurve mixed. Dia Siddiqui and Famida Sultana won gold along with Nisha in the women’s recurve team event.

With this, Bangladesh won three gold medals. Bangladesh won the first two golds by defeating India.