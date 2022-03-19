Bangladesh High Commission, London launches special memorabilia on Bangabandhu commemorating his 102nd birth anniversary

Bangladesh High Commission, London launched a special memorabilia on Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, titled, “Bangabandhu in Sylhet” on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary and the National Children’s Day 2022.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on International Relation Affairs Dr. Gowher Rizvi unwrapped the cover of the “Bangabandhu in Sylhet” memorabilia, documenting Bangabandhu’s historic visits to Sylhet between 1947 and 1975.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gowher Rizvi said: “Although geopolitically the world has changed a lot since Bangabandhu’s struggles for an independent Bangladesh, his ideals and visions for a democratic, inclusive and secular society remain as valid and necessary today as those were 50 years ago.”

“Various attempts were made over the 50 years to undermine Bangabandhu’s progressive and inclusive ideals, but in the past decade the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina upholding Bangabandhu’s ideals has achieved unprecedented progress in realising Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla vision,” Dr Rizvi said.

High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem in her welcome speech said: “Bangladesh High Commission, London during Mujib Borsho has successfully inculcated the spirit of 1971 and Bangabandhu’s secular, tolerant and inclusive ideals and Bengali cultural identity amongst the vast majority of British-Bangladeshi children through art, culture and recitation of poetry and leadership programmes on the Father of the Nation. As a result, today we have amongst us in Brittan an entire generation of young ambassadors of Bangabandhu and our 1971 war of liberation values.

Commenting on the memorabilia ‘Bangabandhu in Sylhet’, the High Commissioner said: “Bangabandhu visited each and every corner of Bangladesh, including Sylhet during his 23 years of political struggle for independence of Bangladesh. Through this memorabilia the vast majority of British-Bangladeshis residing in the UK with their roots in Sylhet will come to know Bangabandhu’s various visits to Sylhet, starting from the historic Sylhet referendum in 1947 to his political campaign before the 1973 national elections.

Veteran columnist and writer of the Ekushey theme song Abdul Gaffar Choudhury said: “Bangabandhu was the first statesman in the subcontinent to establish a secular people’s republic.” To protect and preserve Bangabandhu’s democratic and secular Bangladesh, the eminent journalist called on the people of Bangladesh and British-Bangladeshis to continue their support for Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina in her relentless stride towards a self-reliant and prosperous Bangladesh.

Eminent organiser of the Liberation War movement in the UK Sultan Mahmud Sharif recalled how British-Bangladeshi gave their everything to support Bangabandhu’s leadership and his vision for independent Bangladesh in 1971 and said: “Today they stand ready to continue all-out support to Prime Minister Sheikh Haisla in realising her Vision 2041.”

John Mylod, Mayor of London Borough of Havering, also spoke on the occasion, praising Bangabandhu and Bangladesh. The event was attended by freedom fighters, diplomats, academics, journalists, business leaders and eminent members of the British-Bangladeshi community. A large number of British-Bangladeshi children participated in an art competition on Bangabandhu, organised by Bangladesh High Commission, London. A documentary on Bangabandhu was shown at the event. A cultural programme dedicated to Bangabandhu was performed by the British-Bangladeshi Children.

Earlier, the day’s programme began with hoisting of the national flag at the chancery and reading out messages issued on the day by the President, the Prime Minister, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs. A special dua was offered for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and his family and all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the glorious War of Liberation, and for peace and continued progress of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.