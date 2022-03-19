Road accident kills three in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : At least three people, including a driver of a battery-run easy-bike, were killed in a road accident at a place under Madhabpur Police Station of Habiganj on Saturday.

The accident took place in the morning when a truck hit the easy-bike with passengers.

The deceased are identified as Mofizul Islam (28), son of Nafil Uddin of Barochandura village of Brahmanbaria, easy-bike driver Samad Miiah (35), son of late Khaleque Miah of Purbo Madhabpur village of Habiganj, and Ansu Miah (45), son of Maleque Miiah of Muradpur village of Habiganj.

Mofizul and Ansu were the passengers of the easy-bike.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Madhabpur Police Station Muhammad Abdur Razzaque confirmed the accident, according to media report.

A Sylhet-bound truck hit the easy-bike with passengers coming from opposite direction at about 7:00am. The easy-bike was twisted and a passenger named Mofizul died on the spot, he said.

The OC said Samad Miah died on way to hospital while Ansu Miah died at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital after admission.

Police seized the truck but its driver fled the scene. It was learnt that the truck was stolen from Tangail. And it is being assumed that the driver was fleeing with the vehicle, added Abdur Razzaque.