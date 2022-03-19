Tigers claim historic victory against South Africa

Bangladesh achieved their first victory on South African soil by claiming a 38-run win against the hosts in the first

ODI at SuperSportsPark, Centurion on Friday.

The victory ended their 19-match (six Tests, nine ODIs and four T20Is) winless streak in South Africa and put them 1-0 up in the three-match series, reports BSS.

Ahead of leaving the country, Bangladesh vowed to change their record in South Africa this time around like they did in New Zealand earlier this year. And they lived up to the expectation in impeccable way, winning the game like a red-hot favourite.

This was also their second consecutive victory against South Africa. Shakib Al Hasan who scripted Bangladesh’s previous victory against the Proteas in the 2019 World Cup was again played a heroic role.

His 64 ball-77 was instrumental in Bangladesh’s epic victory while the other players played their part well to give the side a hope to win their first ever series victory also on South African soil.

Shakib’s 77 was well complemented by 50 each from Liton Das and Yasir Ali Chowdhury as Bangladesh put up 314-7, their highest ever ODI total on South African soil.

Backed up by huge total, Bangladesh bowlers bowled in confident manner to dismiss the hosts for 276 in 48.3 overs.

Liton and Tamim Iqbal gave the side a steady start, after Bangladesh were sent to bat first. They shared 95-run in 21.3 overs, which was not a fluent start at all but their steady presence gave Shakib a platform to slice the South African bowling.

Pacer Andile Phehluwayo broke through with the wicket of Tamim who made 41 and then left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took the wicket of Liton to jolt Bangladesh.

Liton hit five fours and one six for his 61 ball-50, which was his third consecutive half-century. Maharaj again struck, taking out Mushfiqur Rahim for 9.

South Africa kept it tight till 29th over, as Bangladesh were 124-3. Shakib and Yasir then changed the momentum with free flowing batting as they added 115-run off just 81 balls.

Shakib appeared to head towards his century but Lungi Ngidi trapped him lbw to break the partnership. Shakib smote seven fours and three sixes for his 77 off just 64.

Yasir then brought up his first ODI fifty off 43 balls and was dismissed in the immediate next delivery.

Mahmudullah Riyad (25), Afif Hossain (17) and Mehidy Hasan (19*) thereafter batted fluently to help Bangladesh propel past the 300 runs mark.

Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets for South Africa.

Rassie van der Dussen struck 86 and David Miller hit 79, to offer some resistance against a highly pumped-up Bangladesh bowling.

Pacer Shoriful Islam gave Bangladesh early breakthrough when he had Janneman Malan edged to wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim for 4. But fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was the wrecker-in-chief, dealing a double bowl as he got rid of Kyle Verreynne (21) and Aiden Markram (0) in the space of three balls to leave South Africa 36-3.

From that point, Bangladesh grabbed the momentum and they never let it go despite the fightback of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller.

Van der Dussen and skipper Temba Bavuma firstly shared 85-run for the fourth wicket, which was broken by Shoriful when he claimed the wicket of the latter for 31.

Dussen and Miller then added 70-run and gave South Africa a glimmer of hope which was dashed by Taskin, who returned to his second spell with a bang to remove Dussen for 86. His 98-ball innings was studded by nine fours and one six.

Miller fought hard with the lower order but that went in vain, largely due to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took four wickets in his last three overs, including of Miller whose 57 ball-79 was designed with eight fours and three sixes.

However Mahmudullah Riyad took the wicket of Keshav Maharaj to wrap up South African innings as Bangladesh sealed historic victory.

Miraz ended with 4-61 in his nine overs while Taskin, who indeed ripped through South African top order to edge Bangladesh closer to victory finished with 3-36. Shoriful Islam picked up 2-47.

The second match is on Sunday at Johannesburg.