World Happiness Index: Bangladesh up 7 notches

Bangladesh has moved up seven notches in the happiness index ahead of India, Pakistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh has been ranked the 94th among 146 nations, according to UN-sponsored World Happiness Report 2022 released on Friday.

India, Pakistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka placed 136th, 121th, 126th and 127th respectively while Nepal placed 84th in the happiness index.

The World Happiness Report is a publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. It contains articles and rankings of national happiness, based on respondent ratings of their own lives, which the report also correlates with various (quality of) life factors.

In the previous year’s report, Bangladesh was ranked 101st among 149 countries.

Finland has been named the world’s happiest country for the fifth year running in the happiness index, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Israel and New Zealand.

Afghanistan has been ranked as the unhappiest, followed by Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Botswana, Lesotho and Sierra Leone.