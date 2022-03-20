Arrest warrant issued against 3 people including Aziz Mohammad Bhai

A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrants against three people, including businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai alias Abdul Aziz, in the murder case of popular film actor Sohel Chowdhury in the 90s.

The other two accused in the arrest warrant are Afaqul Islam alias Bunty Islam and Selim Khan, the owners of Trumps Club.

Judge Zakir Hossain of Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 issued the arrest warrant on Sunday (March 20th).