Bangladesh counts 82 new cases, three deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 82 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight three lives.

“The country reported 0.90 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 9,082 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement today, reports BSS.

Bangladesh reported no COVID-19 death fourth times between March 15 and 19 simultaneously while coronavirus positive cases are continuously falling sharply since late February.

The country recorded zero coronavirus death for the first time in late November last year since the pandemic began on March 8, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 62 while one Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,117 people and infected 19,50,609 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 18,70,471 after another 837 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 95.89 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the total 29,117 fatalities, 12,793 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,862 in Chattogram, 2,141 in Rajshahi, 3,716 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,326 in Sylhet, 1,416 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.