Justice Shahabuddin laid to rest at Banani Graveyard

Former President Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed has been laid to rest beside the graves of his wife and daughter at Banani Graveyard in capital Dhaka.

He was buried at about 11:50 am on Sunday after his second namaz-e-janaza.

The second janaza was held at National Eidgah field on the Supreme Court premises around 10:30 am.

The Chief Justice, the judges from both Supreme Court and High Court, political leaders, family members of Shahabuddin Ahmed and the people from all walks of life attended the janaza.

Tribute on behalf of President M Abdul Hamid was paid to the coffin of the former President.

After that, the body was taken to the Banani Graveyard for burial.

Shahabuddin Ahmed, also the former Chief Justice of Bangladesh, passed away at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Saturday morning at the age of 92.

He breathed his last at 10:25 am at the intensive care unit of CMH.

His first janaza was held at his ancestral village in Netrakona on Saturday.