Momen receives letter from Blinken with good sentiments

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Saturday said he received a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken containing some good sentiments on Bangladesh-US ties.

He said the US secretary of state expressed his hope to work on how they can create a new chapter in bilateral relations as the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, reports UNB.

Dr Momen is scheduled to visit Washington in early April and is scheduled to hold a meeting with his US counterpart.

The foreign minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after attending a programme in the city.

Responding to a question, Dr Momen said the Bangladesh side will raise the sanctions issue during the Partnership Dialogue between the two countries Sunday.

“It’s an important issue. We should raise it,” said Momen, specifying the US imposed the sanctions on seven individuals and Rapid Action Battalion without any prior consultation.

Terming the US a friendly country, Dr Momen hoped that there would be a good discussion in the dialogue between the two countries.

Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, the third-ranked official at the US Department of State, arrived in Bangladesh Saturday afternoon to attend the Partnership Dialogue with Bangladesh set for Sunday.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, who will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the 8th dialogue, welcomed Victoria at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nuland, who is in Bangladesh as part of her tri-nation visit to South Asia, will meet Dr Momen.

The under secretary for political affairs will visit India and Sri Lanka where she sees the US’ partnerships are vital to strengthening peace, prosperity, and security throughout the Indo-Pacific.

During her March 19-23 visit to Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka with an interagency delegation, Nuland will underscore US commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners, according to the US Department of State.

She will hold “Partnership Dialogues” in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and the Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.

At each stop, Victoria and the delegation will meet with civil society and business leaders to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Other senior members of the delegation include Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Amanda Dory.