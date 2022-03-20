Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday urged the Qatar government to provide more LNG supply to Bangladesh.

He made the urge while New Qatar ambassador to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Al-Qahtani paid a courtesy call on him here, a foreign ministry’s press release said, BSS reports.

The minister also requested the ambassador to facilitate family visas for Bangladeshi expatriates living in Qatar.

He thanked the government of Qatar for hosting a large number of Bangladesh expatriates and for extending standard salaries and working environment.

The minister informed the ambassador that the Bangladesh side is waiting to receive His Highness Amir of Qatar in Bangladesh.

He requests the ambassador to arrange the visit at a convenient time.

Dr Momen also informed the ambassador about investment opportunities in Bangladesh and expressed hope that during his tenure trade and investment between Bangladesh and Qatar will expand especially at Special Economic

Zones.

The minister appreciated the government of Qatar for supporting each other in the international forum.

He expressed his satisfaction over the preparation taken by the Qatar government to host the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The ambassador expressed his commitment to further strengthen relations with Bangladesh.

He briefed the minister about the interest of Qatar government for enhancing trade and investment with Bangladesh.

The ambassador praised the role of the Bangladesh government for its steady economic growth and continued socio economic development.