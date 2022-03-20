One day ago, the Sylhet district BNP conference was abruptly postponed

Regarding the demand of Ariful’s followers, Kamrul Huda Jagirdar said in the first light, ‘I do not know any such thing. The conference has been postponed due to the above instructions. Another BNP source said the voter list was released on Sunday.
The conference and the council have been postponed as the list could not be published in time.
BNP leaders and activists said that the district BNP conference was scheduled to be held on Monday. According to him, all the preparations for the conference were completed at the Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa ground in the city. The election management committee also announced the schedule on the occasion of the conference.
According to the schedule, the election of leadership for the posts of president, general secretary and organizational secretary was announced by direct vote. Thirteen candidates also submitted nomination forms to contest for the top three posts. Among them, City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury, former district BNP president Abul Kaher Chowdhury Shamim and former central vice-president of Juba Dal Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury submitted their forms for the post of president.