One day ago, the Sylhet district BNP conference was abruptly postponed

Regarding the demand of Ariful’s followers, Kamrul Huda Jagirdar said in the first light, ‘I do not know any such thing. The conference has been postponed due to the above instructions. Another BNP source said the voter list was released on Sunday.

The conference and the council have been postponed as the list could not be published in time.

BNP leaders and activists said that the district BNP conference was scheduled to be held on Monday. According to him, all the preparations for the conference were completed at the Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa ground in the city. The election management committee also announced the schedule on the occasion of the conference.