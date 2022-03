One Ummah Charity is distributing clothing items at various places in Sylhet district

Shahidul Islam:

One Ummah Charity have carried out the distribution of one thousand winter packs to very poor and needy families in  various parts of the Sylhet District in Bangladesh.



The packs included mens shawls, shirt/kurta and Longi, ladies shawl and Saree, trousers and shirts for boys and traditional clothes for girls. This distribution was  completed on Thursday 17th, Friday 18th, and Saturday 19th march.

This project was carried out by helpful volunteers and supervised by enamul kobir