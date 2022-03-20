Shitalakhya launch capsize, 5 bodies recovered

Five bodies, including of a child have been recovered after a motor launch with dozens of passengers on board has capsized in the river Shitalakhya at Char Syedpur area in Narayanganj.

Narayanganj Sadar Riverine Police Station OC Md Moniruzzaman said rescue operations are going on. Identities of the drowned passengers could not be ascertained.

The accident happened near underconstruction ‘Nasim Osman Bridge’ at Koylaghat in between Al Amin Nagar and Char Syedpur under Bandar police station at about 2:30pm on Sunday, according to Narayanganj Fire Service Control Room.

Witnesses said the passenger launch ‘ML Ashrafuddin’ capsized in the river Shitalakhya being rammed by a cargo vessel ‘MV Ruposhi-9’ at about 2:30pm.

The cargo vessel ‘Ruposhi-9’ is owned by

The literage vessel (cargo vessel) dragged the Munshiganj-bound launch from Narayanganj to some 100 feet in the middle of the river and then it capsized. At that time, passenger started shouting, crying and screaming seeking help to save their lives. Some of them also jumped into the river to save their lives, while the launch sank with rest of the passengers on board in the middle of the river.

Receiving information, divers of Coast Guard, and Bangladesh Navy went to the spot and started rescue operations.

BIWTA’s deputy director Babu Lal Boidya said the launch capsized being rammed by a cargo vessel. Many passengers of the launch are still missing. The rescue teams started operation reaching the spot.

Narayanganj Fire Service’s deputy assistant director Abdullah Al Arefin said receiving information, Fire Service rescue teams went to the spot and started rescue operation.

Some 15 to 20 passengers managed to swim ashore, rest of the passengers have remained unaccounted for. Though it couldn’t be said exactly how many passengers were there on board the motor-launch, a student said there were some 100 passengers on it.