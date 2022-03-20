TCB starts ‘family cards’ programme, 1cr to get essentials

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) started special family cards programme across the country from Sunday to sale essential items at fair prices.

A total of 1 crore low-income families will get these essential items.

The programme includes two phases–the first phase of sale will continue till March 30 while the second phase will go on from April 3-20.

The TCB has arranged ‘truck sale’ across the country to sell edible oil at Tk 110 per kg, sugar at Tk 55 per kg, lentil at Tk 65 per kg and onion at Tk 30 per kg.

The government has already prepared a list of 87 lakh card holders who will get 2 liters of edible oil, 2 kgs sugar and 2 kgs lentils.

In order to facilitate the sale of TCB’s products in a systematic manner, a list of these families has been prepared and special family cards have been distributed.

Of these, 12 lakh families in Dhaka North and South City Corporation and 90 thousand families in Barisal City Corporation could not be issued the family cards. And so, all of TCB’s products will be sold to them through mobile trucks.