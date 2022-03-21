Allen Shubro, Nishat Priom in ‘Bokhate’

Allen Shubro is one of the audience-acclaimed actors of this time. Many directors also find him indispensable for playing the role of special characters. Recently, Allen Shubro has completed shooting of a new drama titled ‘Bokhate’. Talented actress Nishat Priom has paired up with him in the play.

Written by Sadek Sabbir, the play has been directed by Sarder Rokon. The shooting of the project has already been completed at a location in the capital.

Sarder Rokon is very hopeful about the drama. He said, “The plot of the play is exceptional. It is based on the contemporary issues. Allen Shubro has done his job wonderfully. Nishat is also a talented actress.”

About the drama Allen Shubro said, “The story of the drama is to my liking. Earlier, I have worked with Rokon bhai. He always makes dramas with utmost care. We (me and Nishat) have tried our level best to portray ourselves according to the characters. I believe the audience will like our drama.”

Allen Shubro is very busy with his new project. Allen starrer drama serial ‘Boro Bhai Bonam Choto Bhai’ directed by Shakal Ahmed is being aired on a private TV channel. In the meantime, he started shooting for two drama serials titled ‘Mon Kaba’ by Shakal Ahmed and ‘Cool Age’ by Nazmul Huda.

On the other hand, Nishat Priom has earned huge acclamation for her performance in the web series ‘Mohanagar’. Recently, she also has completed shooting of ‘Ulta Pithe Ghrina’ by Azad Kalam. Besides, Priom starrer drama serial ‘Sharirik Shikkha’ is being aired on Maasranga television.