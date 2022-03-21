Bangladesh reporte Coronavirus found among 116 persons, no death

Country has reported zero Covid-19 death and 116 new cases of infection during the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday (March 21, 2022).

The number of cases detected so far are 19,50,725, while the positivity rate is 1.06 per cent.

Since none died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of death from the dreadful disease has remained unchanged (29,117).

It was stated by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a regular press release sent on Monday.

The press release said 1,140 patients were recovered from Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 infection was first detected among three people on March 8, 2020. After 10 days, (March 18), the first person died from the disease being infected with the virus.