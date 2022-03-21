Bangladesh was on US side during various crises: Nuland

United States Undersecretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has said Bangladesh was on the side of the US during various crises in the past.

Expressing her gratitude and appreciation to the people of Bangladesh, she said, “Bangladesh was on the side of the US during various crises in the past.”

Nuland made the comments while visiting vaccine assistance activities provided by the USA at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka on Monday.

The US Undersecretary said the United States is committed to further expanding existing good relations with Bangladesh.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who also visited Kurmitola General Hospital, said relations between Bangladesh and the United States had become stronger as the country provided 61 million vaccines to fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The United States has stood by Bangladesh through providing medical equipment alongside vaccine donation when the country was struggling to handle coronavirus disease, he said while visiting vaccine assistance activities provided by the USA at Kurmitola General Hospital in the city.

The Health Minister said when vaccine scarcity was seen across the world, US President Joe Biden has sent Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

Senior secretary Lokman Hossain Mia, and director general of Directorate General of Health Service Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, among others, were present.