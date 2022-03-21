Bus strike in Sylhet called off

Hours after announcing a strike, the Sylhet District Bus-Minibus-Coach-Microbus Workers Union called off their strike after a fruitful meeting with the local administration on Monday.

Mainul Islam, president of the union announced the strike was off in the evening after getting assurances of their demands being met within one week.

Deputy Commissioner Mojibur Rahman sat with the union leaders in the afternoon and assured them of meeting two of their demands out of four.

Earlier in the day, the union leaders decided to enforce an indefinite strike in the district from Tuesday morning to press home their four-point demand including granting bail to drivers in cases filed over road crashes.

The three other demands of the union are canceling dope test while issuing new driving licenses, providing new licenses and renewing those in a short period of time and giving permission for parking vehicles on the khas land of the government and stop filing cases for wrong parking.

The association announced the strike at an emergency meeting on Saturday night, said the joint secretary of District Bus-Minibus-Coach-Microbus workers union, Ali Akbar.

They also threatened to go for tougher movement if their demands go unheeded.