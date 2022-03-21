Cancer patient dies 11 days after hospital wedding

Cancer patient Fahmida Kamal, who married her boyfriend to fulfill her last wish at Chattogram Medical Centre just 11 days ago, died on Monday.

The 25-year-old woman breathed her last at her residence in Bakaliya area of the port city in the morning, confirmed family sources.

Fahmida Kamal’s grandfather Saifuddin Sakir, a former official of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), said Fahmida was taken to her home few days ago after her marriage at the hospital as she insisted, reports UNB.

Unfortunately, she died here this morning, he said.

On March 9, Fahimida married her boyfriend Mahmudul Hasan, 27, after she came to know that her disease was at an advanced stage.

The image of the bride and bridegroom, wearing traditional wedding dresses, went viral on social networking sites.

The bridegroom himself took the responsibility of his newly married wife and all medical expenses, drawing praise from different quarters.

Mahmudul, son of Azizul Haque of Chakaria in Cox’s Bazar district completed his MBA from North South University (NSU) while Fahmida obtained her BBA and MBA degrees from International Independent University (IIUB).

They met and fell in love during their university days.

In 2021, Fahmida was admitted to Dhaka Evercare Hospital and came to know that she has been suffering from cancer. Later, she went to India for treatment but the doctors informed her it was too late for them to do anything. She then returned home.

She was undergoing treatment in Chattogram Medical Centre for the past two months, although there was no letup in the deterioration of her physical condition.