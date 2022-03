Jewellers have cut the prices of gold by Tk 1076 per bhori after the prices went up several times this year.

After the latest drop, a bhori of 22-carat or best quality gold will now cost Tk ‪77072, according to a news release of Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) on Monday.

A bhori of 21-carat gold will now cost Tk 73574, 18-carat Tk 63080 and traditional gold Tk 52,586. The price of silver (Rupa) will remain unchanged.