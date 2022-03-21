How can men take good care of their hair?

Dynamic and fast-paced lifestyles have increased people’s hours when it comes to work and other parts of their lives like binge-watching their favourite shows, and even the quality of their diet is in question. The result of such choices is often reflective in the quality of people’s tresses. If one goes to look at it, most men from a younger age, are starting to observe thinning hair, bald patches etc.

So, to get to the root of this issue, we spoke to an Ayurvedic expert, Dr Rani, who has had an experience of over 28 years in treating lifestyle disorders.

1. What are some of the symptoms of hair loss in men?

As a matter of fact, hair loss is a symptom by itself, which can be due to various underlying conditions. However, the way hair loss presents in men is distinct in men as compared to women. This distinction is primarily due to the impact of certain hormones (like testosterone) in men. Hair loss can occur in a typical pattern like from the temporal region or from the crown (popularly known as male pattern baldness), or in the form of patches like Alopecia areata, which can be single or multiple.

2. How is hair loss in men different from that of hair loss in women?

The main type of hair fall in men is called Male Pattern Baldness (MPB) and in women, it is known as Female Pattern Hair Loss (FPHL). Men lose more hair and in a well-defined pattern whereas women diffusely lose hair. Men show clear signs of balding starting from the temples followed by loss of hair in the crown. Women, however, can feel the hair fall in the form of a reduction in the volume of hair.

3. What are the other factors that contribute to hair loss in men?

While hormones and genetics play a vital role in the way and time in which men lose hair, there are other factors as well which can trigger hair loss. These factors include lifestyle, food habits, stress etc. Ayurveda has emphasised certain food habits like excess salt and spice consumption as one of the reasons for hair fall. Poor hair care and the use of harmful chemicals too contribute to hair loss in men. Modern-day lifestyle like erratic sleep patterns, food timings and indulgence in certain food types- all contribute to hair loss in men.

4. What kind of an approach should men take towards treating hair loss? The core of any treatment is to understand the root cause and then plan treatment. Unless the root cause is either eliminated or managed, the problem of hair loss cannot be resolved. While doing so, one needs to ensure that the measures implemented do not cause harm. Measures of controlling hormones at the systemic and local level along with interventional treatment like grafting etc. are also used with limited success. A good hair care treatment should target to provide sufficient nourishment to the hair, improve circulation to the scalp and hair follicles and promote the growth of new hair.

5. How does an Ayurvedic herb like Jatamansi shift the narrative around haircare? What are its properties?

Ayurveda lays a lot of emphasis on local application of herbs in the form of powders, oils and pastes that help to manage the imbalance occurring at the scalp and hair follicle level. The aim is also to provide nourishment and promote growth.

Amongst the many wonderful herbs available in Ayurveda, Jatamansi stands out to be one of the most effective one, given its diverse properties and benefits. As per Ayurveda, hair disorders are caused primarily because of an imbalance in the three doshas. Jatamansi has the ability to balance these doshas in the body, especially the Pitta-Kapha (fire-water) balance, which is considered to prevent several factors that cause hair loss in men. Ayurveda also mentions Jatamansi to be helpful in imparting natural colour to the hair. These properties of Jatamansi are being referred to as Kesha (good for hair and promotes hair growth), Kesha Ranjan (promotes natural hair colour) in Ayurveda.

6. Does Jatamansi have any side effects?

Absolutely no. Traditional use of Jatamansi has been done over 5000 years and there have been no side effects reported with its use. Jatamansi also falls in the category of GRAS –Generally Recommended as Safe as per the USFDA list. Scientific studies have also confirmed the safe use of Jatamansi without causing any side effects.

7. How can men add Jatamansi to their hair care regimes?

Jatamansi can be incorporated in various ways for hair care regimens. One can use it in the form of hair oil, which can be applied through gentle massage of the scalp. This can be done 3-4 times a week or even regularly. Also, one can make a paste and apply to the scalp. Jatamansi can be safely and effectively combined along with other herbs like Amla, Methi, Hibiscus for other hair benefits and can be used in the form of oil and pastes.

8. How does Jatamansi oil add to scalp health?

As per Ayurveda, Jatamansi helps to create a balance of the doshas (Pitta and Kapha) at the scalp level. Also, Jatamansi has been attributed to promote hair growth and impart natural colour to the hair. Modern research has also confirmed the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant value of Jatamansi. All these properties help to improve the overall health of the scalp.

9. A herbal approach to hair care; How does this outlook ensure the longevity of men’s hair?

Herbs are a known treasure with loads of benefits by virtue of their phytoconstituents. These herbs, when used on a regular basis impart their benefits of hair growth, prevention of hair fall, imparting natural colour, protecting hair from the external environment. Most importantly these herbs are absolutely safe and can be used on a long term basis. Therefore men, requiring their hair to be healthy for a long period of time are recommended to use these natural remedies.

Your hair deserves a lot of care, and Ayurvedic herbs like Jatamansi have been considered over the years to promote scalp health and hair growth. So, read up on its benefits and make an informed decision.

Source: Times of India