Shakib Al Hasan returns home likely: Mother, children fall ill

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan may return back home after the ongoing three-match ODI’s series against South Africa to be with his sick family members.

Bangladesh team management confirmed the development to Daily Sun though added that nothing is finalized yet.

‘’He (Shakib) might return after the third ODI’s but nothing is finalized yet. He is keeping touch with his family members and we are expecting to know his mind sooner than later,’’ a member of the team management told from South Africa on Sunday.

Shakib’s mother Shirin Reza is admitted to hospital due to heart infection while his second daughter Eyzah Al Hasan is admitted to hospital three days back due to pneumonia while his youngest son Errum Hasan on Saturday.

Another official informed that chances are high that he will come home after the ODI’s and later return back to be with the Test squad as there is some gap between the two series.